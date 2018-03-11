AND THEN THEY WERE 12! THINGS HEAT UP AS GELAH ARE EVICTED FROM BIG BROTHER’S HOUSE

Sunday’s live show came with the usual tension and anxiety as the duo of Ahneeka and Angel, popularly known as ‘Gelah’ were evicted from the Big Brother House.

Hosted by the ever dapper Ebuka, clad in his now signature agbada, Sunday’s show took off with performances from doctor turned afro-pop singer Dr. Sid, who performed his tracks ‘Kabiyesi’ and ‘Open and Close’. During the course of the show Ebuka mentioned that pairings will be dissolved after next week’s show, with the housemates left to battle against each other, providing an exciting twist.

The pair of Ifu and Leo, otherwise known as ‘Lifu’ were the stars of the night, as they escaped eviction and won the Pepsi challenge “Roc da Mat” challenge, which saw the overall winning pair cart away a N5 million cash prize and an all-expense paid trip to the One Music festival in London.

The housemates will have other challenges to win as the competition continues, including the Payporte arena game which rewards the best overall winner with N1m at the end of the competition.

Mutiat Alli