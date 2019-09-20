Smoothies are essential for nourishing your body with nutrients. Smoothies are also very easy to make. All you will be needing is a blender, fruit and a base, such as water, milk or yogurt. Fruit smoothies is also a combination of vitamins, minerals and fibre. Fruit smoothie helps you lose weight, prevent dehydration, aid in digestion, curbs sleep disorders, etc

Here are different smoothies and recipes you can use to spice up your weekend

Banana Smoothie

Recipe

Blend 2 bananas, 1/2 cup each vanilla yogurt or milk, 2 teaspoons honey or maple syrup or a small amount of stevia, a pinch of cinnamon and 1 cup ice.

Strawberry-Banana Smoothie

Recipe

Blend 1 banana, 1 cup strawberries, 1/2 cup each vanilla yogurt or milk, 2 teaspoons honey, a pinch of cinnamon and 1 cup ice.

Carrot-Apple Smoothie

Recipe

Blend 1 cup each carrot juice and apple juice with 1 1/2 cups ice.

Spa Cucumber Smoothie

Recipe

Peel, seed and chop 2 medium cucumbers. Blend with the juice of 1 lime, 1/2 cup water, 1 cup ice and 3 to 4 tablespoons sugar or honey.

Kiwi-Strawberry Smoothie

Recipe

Blend 1 cup strawberries, 2 peeled kiwis, 2 tablespoons sugar and 2 cups ice.

Grapefruit Smoothie

Recipe

Peel and seed 2 grapefruits, then blend with 3 to 4 tablespoons sugar and 1 cup ice. Sprinkle with cinnamon.

Pineapple-Coconut Smoothie

Recipe

Freeze about 2 cups coconut water in 1 or 2 ice-cube trays. Blend 2 cups each chopped pineapple and coconut ice cubes, 1 1/2 tablespoons lime juice, 1 tablespoon honey and 1/2 cup coconut water.

Apple-Ginger Smoothie

Recipe

Blend 1 chopped peeled apple, a 1/2-inch piece peeled ginger, the juice of 2 limes, 1/4 cup honey, 1 cup water and 2 cups ice.

Pineapple-Mango Smoothie

Recipe

Blend 1 cup each chopped pineapple and mango, 1 cup coconut water, a pint of ground allspice and 1 cup ice. Sprinkle with toasted coconut.

Chocolate-Banana Smoothie

Recipe

Blend 1 banana, 1 cup chocolate ice cream, 1/2 cup milk, a pinch of salt and 1/2 cup ice.

Veggie Smoothie

Recipe

Blend 1 1/4 cups tomato juice, 1/4 cup carrot juice, 1/2 peeled cucumber, 1/2 celery stalk, 1/4 cup each parsley and spinach, and 1/2 cup ice.

Watermelon Smoothie

Recipe

Freeze 3 cups cubed seeded watermelon until hard. Blend with 1 cup cubed fresh seeded watermelon, the juice of 1 lime, 1/4 cup sugar and 1 cup water.