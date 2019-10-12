Eleven-year-old Naomi Oloyode, has represented Nigeria at “The Education for Justice (E4J) Initiative, High-Level Conference on Corruption,” in Vienna, Austria.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, on Friday, after arrival, Oloyode described the whole feat as an advancement toward national development.

Oloyode, a JSS1 student of the Battle Axe Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, said the target of the conference was how young ones could be law abiding, to secure peaceful and fruitful future, all over the world.

“I want to thank God for this opportunity. I want to thank my parents, teachers and school authority, for their good supports given to me, which assisted me to qualify for this event.

“The event is organised by the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

“The speech I gave attracted a standing ovation from everybody there. I was proud of myself and my country, Nigeria, which I represented.

“I said the future of the children and the youth are in the hands of policy makers. I added that the youth ought to join hands together to make the world a better place to stay in the future, “ she said.

She urged all Nigerian youth and teenagers to stand up for their right, shun fear and corruption.

Oloyode`s Mother, Mrs comfort Oloyode, who accompanied her child to attend the event, said the objective of “ Education for Justice (E4J) High-Level Conference “ was to bring together more than 200 stakeholders from both the education and justice discipline.

According to her, the event allowed policy makers from Ministries of Education and Justice, educators and academia, to build bridges and propose innovative ways to empower the future generation of change makers.

Mrs Kehinde Fasubaa, the Proprietress of the school, who came to NAIA to welcome Oloyode, told NAN that her student was selected, following her brilliant performance in a debate on “How to Combat Corruption in Nigeria. “

Fasubaa, who was excited by the progress, pointed out that her goal was to ensure that her students were ahead of others in the country.

She commended ‘Step Up for Social Development’ and Empowerment in Nigeria (Step up Nigeria), an NGO, that carried out a clean selection exercise in Nigeria for UNODC.

Mr Yinka Fasubaa, the Chairman of the school, who further thanked the NGO and UNODC, described the development of the school as a stepping stone to a greater height.

He stated that the school would deepen efforts to sustain its Motto- “Molding life and raising leaders, “ (NAN)