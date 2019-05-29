11-year-old Girl Dies inside well in Kano

A young girl identified as Fatima Abdullahi has died an unfortunate death after falling into a well in Kano state.

The Kano State Fire Service on Tuesday confirmed the death of an 11-year-old girl, Abdullahi, in a well in Zaura Ganduje, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesman of the service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, told journalists that the service received a distress call from Dawanawu Fire Station that a girl had fallen into a well and responded immediately.

He said that firefighters could only retrieve the body of the girl from the well as she had died before they got to the scene.

“We received a distress call from our Dawanau fire station at 10:54 a.m. that a girl had fallen into a well.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at 11:10 a.m.

“She was found dead and her corpse was handed over to the ward head of Zaura, Alhaji Idris Shua’ibu, ’’ the spokesman said.

The official said that the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death was being investigated.