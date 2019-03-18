11 candidates concede defeat to Sen. Utazi in Enugu

By Moses Oyediran, Enugu

Eleven opposition political party candidates in the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections on Sunday said they won’t challenge the victory Senator Chukwuka Utazi at the tribunal, saying that the election was credible, free and fair.

The senatorial candidates in a statement made available to newsmen and signed by all of them congratulated the senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District on his victory.

They however, urged Utazi to carry everybody in the zone along, adding that “we congratulate Utazi on his deserved victory and promised not to challenge the result of the election in court or tribunal.

“We urge Utazi to carry everybody in the zone along as well as to be magnanimous in victory,” the statement said.

Among the eleven political parties that signed the release, include the United Progressive Party(UPP), Democrat Alternative (DA), Labour Party (LP), African Democrat Congress (ADC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The All Progressives Congress (APC) was not among the senatorial party candidates that signed the release.

Meanwhile, the leadership and members of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) Enugu state chapter has congratulated Distinguished Senator Chuka Utazi on his landslide victory in the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly Election.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of CUPP in Enugu state, Festus Ogbonna, CUPP pledged to continue to cooperate with the PDP government in Enugu state because the just concluded elections in the state were free and fair.