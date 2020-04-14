Humour merchant, Ali Baba has set a ten-year target for himself to become a professor, even as he said he was not going into academic for monetary gains.

Ali Baba who calls himself ideas’ generator, TV host and motivational speaker is one of the most successful comedians whose views on public issues and opinions are respected by his followers, who besiege his page daily to either be tutored by the actor or get information.

With almost a million followers on Instagram, the page usually attracts divergent views as the comedian who is rated as the most expensive in the country does not shy away from sharing his experience from addressing some of the ills in the society or put the government on its toes when it errs with some of its policies.

It is not surprising to many people when Ali Baba made the post days back that in 10 years time he would have become a professor as the post was greeted by various comments with many people asking if the comedian was going into academics to make more money.

In his swift response, the comedian said he didn’t want to become a professor to make money but to impact more knowledge on the society.

“I want to be a professor in about 10 years and I don’t want to be dashed; I want to earn my stripes,” he said.