A total of 108 reciters are expected to compete for laurels at the forthcoming Katsina State Quranic Recitation Competition, an official said on Friday.

The Director, Islamic Education Bureau, Alhaji Samaila Danalmajir, said on Friday in Daura that the winners will represent the state at the national competition in Lagos.

Danalmajir said at the opening of Daura zone Quranic recitation competition that 36 students from each of the three senatorial districts would participate in the state level competition.

He explained that the completion would be on the recitation and memorisation of 2, 10, 20, 40 and 60 portions of the Holy Quran.

Danalmajir commended the state government for its regular support to the bureau, especially in sponsoring Quranic recitation and other key competitions meant to broaden the intellectual horizon of the students.

He added that the state government has released enough funds and logistics preparatory to the commencement of the state and national Quranic recitation competitions.

The director disclosed that as part of the arrangements, those who will represent the state in Lagos, would be transported by air.

Speaking at the event, Malam Abba Mato, the Daura Council Chairman who doubles as the state ALGON Chairman, assured that the 34 local government councils would provide appropriate support to the Bureau for the success of the competitions.

He described Quranic recitation competition as an avenue that would boost the intellectual capacity of students as well as brings blessings, good tidings and God’s mercy to humanity.

He stressed that whoever read a single word in the Quran would definitely receive the blessings of Allah.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Quranic recitation competitions began in Nigeria in 1986 to boost the intellectual capacity of students and promote intensive teaching and learning of the Holy Quran.(NAN)