Lagos – The General Coordinator of Lagos Women Run, Tayo Popoola, on Tuesday said that the 2019 event — the 4th edition — would be bigger and better than previous ones.

Popoola , in a statement in Lagos, said that no fewer than 10,000 runners had registered to participate in the event.

She said that the 2019 Lagos Women Run would come with a number of world class innovations after a careful study of what obtains at the world level.

“Over the years, our team members have been traveling across the world to observe a number of women-specific marathon events in Europe, South Africa, America and Asia.

UNN emerges No. 1 in Nigeria, among top 20 universities in Africa

“Over there, they have garnered enough experience to deliver the best at the 2019 Lagos Women Run, which has been scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

“The 10km Run aims to prepare women runners for bigger marathons in the following year, emancipation of women and campaign against women brutality.

“The race will be competed for in two categories: the Open category; for runners from ages 20 to 45, and the veteran category for runners from 45 years old to 70,”she said.

Popoola said the race would take the format of the previous edition.

“As it was done in the last edition, the two classes of runners will be distinguished by their type of running shirts. The Open runners will compete with a round neck shirt, while the veterans will compete with V-neck shirts.

“The Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has given her word to flag-off the 2019 Lagos Women Run, at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island.

“The 2019 edition has recorded more entries than previous editions as over 10,000 runners are registered to run on Nov. 9.

“In less than two months after we opened the registration portal, we have had over 10,000 runners registered. This is a higher percentage to our previous registration in the last four years.

“What this tells us is that, more women in Nigeria are aware of the Lagos Women Run and its campaign for women emancipation and campaign against women brutality.

“Though, for this year, we have a larger figure than ever, the LWR team is ready to give its best.

“We shall be starting this year’s programme with a one-week Expo that would involve seminars for the participants on how to run a marathon, prevention of brutality against women, medical tests, eye tests and validation of registration,”she said.

Popoola said that the route for this year Lagos Women Run would be the same as last year’s, which showcased 15 national monuments located in Lagos alone, from the flag off point at the Tafawa Balewa Square where Nigeria’s independence was declared.

“It will then run to the legendary Tinubu Square, Electricity Coal Thermal Station, the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, and the National Stadium, Surulere, amongst others,”she said. (NAN)