10,000 athletes, officials, students to take part in 2018 NIPOGA games

No fewer than 4000 athletes and officials excluding 6000 supporters club (students) from 41 Federal, States and State Polytechnics in Nigeria will take part in the 2018 Nigerian Polytechnic Games (NIPOGA) in Ilorin.

The Rector of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Alhaji Masud Elelu, the host institution, said this in an interview with the newsmen on Tuesday in Ilorin.

He said NIPOGA is the umbrella body of the sports organisation for Federal and State Polytechnics in Nigeria.

Alhaji Elelu explained that the games were borne out of consensus agreement by stakeholders to organise sporting competition amongst all accredited Nigerian Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology in Nigeria since 1976.