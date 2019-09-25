Online education tools have completely transformed the way we learn. These websites empower millions of people from around the world to harness their skills, launch businesses, and create meaningful changes in their lives. For those looking for websites to learn skills, here you’ll find the 10 best sites for online education.

Coursera: Coursera has over 2,700 online courses you can choose from and are backed by universities. It can also lead to you having degrees.

CreativeLive: CreativeLive gives free, live classes with the world’s top experts in photography, business, design, craft, and audio. Instructors include New York Times contributor, Victoria Will and entrepreneur Tim Ferriss from Forbes’ “Names You Need to Know.”

Khan Academy: This nonprofit offers free online classes that students tackle at their own pace. The classes cover most subjects through high school levels, and some courses dip into early college content.

Udemy: Students choose from over 130,000 online courses, which cover a broad range of focuses and make use of more than 50,000 instructors.

Babbel: Learn a new language with this fun, engaging online learning platform. Users pay by the month for this subscription service, but newcomers can try out a course for free.

OpenSesame: For those interested in business, OpenSesame provides variety of online training courses designed specifically to foster productivity in business. If you don’t know where to start, advisors can help curate a course load based on your goals.

CodeAcademy: Learn to code for free in HTML, CSS, Javascript, Ruby, and more.

HighBrow: HighBrow centers on short courses that are emailed daily to your inbox. Subjects can be traditional or outside-the-box, including classes like “Introduction to Commodities and Commodity Markets,” “How to Edit Photos in Lightroom,” and “How to Improve Your Memory.”

Udacity: You could earn a nanodegree in almost any tech field with Udacity. Courses range from web development to self-driving cars and artificial intelligence. The site also offers a master’s degree program in Computer Science through its partnership with Georgia Tech.

Daily Burn: If you want to add some fitness skills to your life, the Daily Burn is the perfect place to start. For a monthly membership fee, users have access to thousands of workout videos and personalized regiments. If you want the gym feeling in your living room, you can tune in for live workout sessions, broadcast daily for members every morning.