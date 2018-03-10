10 killed, scores injured in Nasarawa multiple crash

It was a black Friday, as 10 persons were killed in Nyaya, Nasarawa state multiple crash near the Tipper Garage. The crash which happened around 9:30 am involved a soft drink company truck and two others owed by a construction company.

An eye witness told Daily Times that the accident might have been caused by brake failure as the truck laden with clippings and was descending the Kugbo hill and the driver could not control it.

The eye witness who craved anonymity, said the truck lost control and hit several other vehicles resulting to multiple collusion.

” It was in that process that the second truck, which was equally loaded with chippings brushed the soft drink truck, which was as well loaded with crates of drinks and some other vehicles and fell inside Tipper Garage and empty its content”

Confirming the accident, Nyanya Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) , Micheal Agu, said the actual number of the casualties could not be ascertained, as rescue operation was still on going as at the time of the interview.

He however said that about ten people including a soldier was confirmed dead on the spot, while rescue and evacuation operation continued.

He however, stated that many people who sustained injuries, had been rushed to both Nyanya General Hospital and the Asokoro District Hospital.

Another eye witness Mr. Ibrahim Yakubu said: “The number of people who died in the accident and those who sustained injuries were not immediately available.

“Some injured persons were taken to Nyanya General Hospital, some to Asokoro (General) Hospital‎. I can’t say now their number. But two soldiers were hit and they died instantly,” the person said.

‎As at the time Daily Times visited the scene of the accident there was free flow of vehicles, FRSC officials, soldiers, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), have taken over traffic of the area.

Meanwhile, damaged vehicles including a Sienna car, a coaster bus and about five cars and the trucks involved in the accident, were still at the scene causing heavy traffic jam on both sides of the road for several hours.

Accidents occurrence at the same spot involving heavy vehicles with the loss of airbags has become a regular occurrence along the Nyanya/Keffi road.