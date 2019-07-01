Ten people have been confirmed dead after a small, twin-engine plane crashed into a hangar during takeoff at a Dallas-area airport on Sunday.

The plane, a twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air, crashed shortly after take-off at Addison Airport.

Federal officials said two crew members and eight passengers were on board the plane, headed to St Petersburg in Florida, when it crashed at 9:11am.

Edward Martelle, a spokesman for the town, said the plane crashed during takeoff and the resulting fire was quickly extinguished.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Beechcraft BE-350 King Air was destroyed in the crash, about 20 miles (32km) north of Dallas, after it struck an unoccupied hangar.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims, as their next of kin are being sought. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.