10 die in multiple auto crashes in Nyanya, Abuja

Despite several ministerial intervention measure to deconjest the ever busy Nyanya/ keffi road of traffic jams and mishaps, more deadly accidents are still been recorded.

Friday, the 8th of March yet recorded another deadly crash as 10 persons were reported dead at Nyanya Abuja, following multiple road crashes that happened around 9. 30 am close to the popular Nyanya Tipper Garage involving truck belonging to a soft drink company and two others belonging to a construction company.

An eye witness account told Daily Times that the accident might have been caused by brake failure of a truck heavily loaded with clippings and was descending the Kugbo hill.

The eye witness who craved anonymity, said the truck lost control and hit several other vehicles resulting to multiple collotion ” It was at that process that the second truck, which was equally loaded with chippings brushed the soft drink truck, which was as well loaded with crates of drinks and some other vehicles and fell inside Tipper Garage and empty its content”

Confirming the accident, Nyanya Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission ( FRSC) , Micheal Agu, said the actual number of the casualties could not be ascertained, as rescue operation was still on going as at the time of the interview. He however said that about ten people including a soldier was confirmed dead at the spot while rescue and evacuation operation continued.

He however, stated that many people who were affected had been rushed to both Nyanya General Hospital and the Asokoro District Hospital.

Another eye withness Mr. Ibrahim Yakubu ” the number of people who died in the accident and those who sustained injuries were not immediately available.

“Some injured persons were taken to Nyanya General Hospital, some to Asokoro (General) Hospital‎. I can’t say now their number. But two soldiers were hit and they died instantly,” the person said.

‎As at the time Daily Times visited the scene of the accident there was free flow of vehicles, FRSC officials, soldiers, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Vehicle Inspector Officers (VIO), have taken over traffic of the area.

Meanwhile, damaged vehicles including a Sienna car, a coaster bus and about five cars and the trucks involved in the accident, were still at the scene causing heavy traffic jam on both sides of the road for several hours.

Accidents occurrence at the same spot involving heavy vehicles with the loss of airbags has become a perrenial problems along the Nyanya/Keffi road.