Gov.Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on Saturday said 10 COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the state COVID-19 treatment centre according to NCDC protocol after testing negative twice to the virus.

Oyetola disclosed this while addressing journalists at the Government House in Osogbo while giving updates on efforts at the management of COVID-19 in the state.

He said the 10 discharged patients makes it a total of 11 COVID-19 patients that had been discharged from the 20 cases in the state.

“When I updated you on the state of the management of the Coronavirus pandemic in the State of Osun eight days ago, I disclosed that 110 of the 127 Ivory Coast returnees who tested negative for the Coronavirus had been released to join their families, while the remaining 17 whose results came back positive were receiving treatment and care at our facility in Ejigbo.

“I also expressed confidence that the 17 patients would soon be released to join their families.

“I am happy to inform you today that 10 of the 17 patients have tested negative twice for the virus in line with the National Centre for Disease Control and will soon be released to join their families and live their normal lives.

“The remaining seven patients are responding to treatment and shall, by the grace of God, soon follow in the steps of their colleagues.

“You will recall that of the two earlier cases, one had tested negative and had since been discharged.

“Consequently, the release of 10 patients today brings to 11, the number of cases that have tested negative twice and have been discharged after treatment in the State of Osun.

“This development underscores our belief that Coronavirus disease is not a death sentence, but is treatable if the patients surrender themselves for treatment on time.

“These successful treatments should also encourage persons who are feeling unwell to come out for testing and treatment if found positive.

“They are a proof that we have the right equipment and personnel to handle the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We thank our people for their understanding and for complying with the directives imposed by government and the relevant agencies.

“We urge them all to continue to obey the regulations to avert community transmission.” he said