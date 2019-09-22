A cult clash between two rival cult groups in the Itire area of Lagos has resulted in the death of a 29-year-old man, Aliu Lamidi.

The clash which started at 10: 25pm on Saturday at Chukuma Hotel, by Babashola Street, Itire, lasted all night resulting in the death of one person and leaving several others injured.

Eight suspects allegedly involved in the violent clash have been arrested, while the alleged cultist who stabbed the deceased to death is still at large.

Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala confirmed the incident, saying the police has beefed up security around the area.

He said that “the police received a distress call of a fire outbreak at Chukuma Hotel by Babashola Street Itire. A combined team of policemen and fire fighters was mobilized to the scene. The fire was eventually put off.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was set by some cult groups, Eiye and Aiye Confraternity that clashed at a drinking joint in the hotel.

“Trouble started when a hot argument ensued between members of the two rival gangs in the joint.

The son of the owner of the hotel, who is now at large was said to have stabbed a member of a rival gang identified as Aliu Lamidi on the neck. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he eventually died.

“Three vehicles that were parked by the roadside also got burnt. Eight suspects were arrested in connection with the incident. Security has been beefed up in the affected areas.”

Bala further noted that investigation was ongoing and the suspects would be charged to court.