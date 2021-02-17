1 Killed, 2 Injured As 540 IDPs Houses Destroyed In Fire Guts In Maiduguri — Daily Times Nigeria

By Dilibe Michael

An Internally Displaced Person Camp in Mafa Local Government Area in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, has been gutted by fire.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, at the Custom IDP camp on the outskirts of Maiduguri metropolis, destroying 540 houses, 2 people injured, and leaving a four years old child dead.

Daily Times gathered that the child was a four-year-old girl who was asleep when the incident started in the camp.

Her parents were said to have gone to the farm at the time of the incident, while her siblings ran for safety, leaving her behind.

According to the Director-General of State Emergency Management Agency, Mrs. Hagara Kolo said, the state will render immediate help needed for the internally display persons in the custom camp in restoring their burnt houses.