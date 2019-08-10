No fewer than 1.8 million pilgrims across the world have successfully performed Arafat in Makkah on Saturday as one of fundamental rituals of an acceptable Hajj.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the pilgrims moved in convoy from their tents in Muna to the Arfat ground in the early morning hours to performed the ritual.

Alhaji Idris Mailafiya, one of the pilgrims from the Republic of Sudan, expressed happiness about how the movement from Muna to Arafat was conducted peacefully and without any hitch.

He lauded the level of organisation by the Saudi Arabian athourities and the participating nations especially the good conduct of the pilgrims before and during the Hajj ritual which would continue in the next three days.

Hajiya Maryamu Ahemed, a pilgrim from Kano state, also gave kudos to the management of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) for the orderly manner in which the 2019 Hajj was organised, stressing it was properly done and without congestion.