1.3million candidates write UTME across Nigeria

*As parents, observers commend JAMB over hitch free conduct

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

At least 1.3million candidates that successfully registered for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, wrote the examination across the country on Saturday.

This is just as parents, and guardians who observed the process in some of the centres in and around the Federal Capital Territory, FCT commended the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board,JAMB for the hitch free conduct of the exams.

Speaking with the Daily Times, Mrs Judith Bello who accompanied her daughter to the venue of the exams at Digital Bridge Institute, DBI Utako expressed satisfaction with the process.

“This is the second time my daughter is writing JAMB. I must confess that there is great improvement. Unlike last year that it was difficult for us to locate her centre, it is quiet different this year.

“With what I have seen so far, It is obvious that the exam body truely know what they are doing”, Bello said.

On her part, a candidate who simply identified herself as Precious told this reporter that she had no problem with the exams.

“I was able to answer the all the questions within the stipulated time. Even though I encountered some minor issues at the initial stage with my computer, it was later soughted out.

“My answers to the questions were perfectly okay and I believe that I will pass”, she added.

Another candidate, Agbo Bethel Chioma however told this reporter that the questions were different from the syllabus they were asked to study.

According to her, the questions in her literature paper were different from the novels they were asked to read.

She said, “We are meant to take Midnight Summer but it was Otello that was on our question paper.

It was more of a guess work for me because I have no idea of what I was writing.

” Its only God that will help me “, she said amidst tears.

Meanwhile, candidates at the SASCON International school, Maitama expressed divergent views over the conduct of the exams.

While some were satisfied with the process, some however lamented that questions that greeted them were different from what they studied.

Some however lamented that the time limit was too short for them to attend to all the questions.

The exam is expected to run till July 3, 2021.

While 1.3 million candidates successfully registered for this years UTME, over 75,000 registered for Direct Entry exams.