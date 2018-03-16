$1.3m debt: Court strikes out Balogun’s objection against NOH Global Projects suit

Justice Valentine Ashi of Abuja High Court in Apo on Thursday struck out the preliminary objection by Ms. Chika Balogun challenging the jurisdiction of the court in the $1.3million debt suit against her.

The plaintiffs, NOH Global Projects Advertising and Branding Ltd and Noel Anosike had filed the suit against the defendant, asking her to return $1.3million she allegedly diverted during her management of the Nigeria Our Heritage Global Project (NOHCP) event held in the United States on August, 2014.

The 1st plaintiff, a limited liability company registered under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria had entered into a public private partnership with the Federal Ministry of Tourism and Culture in 2014 to host the NOHCP which was to be used as a medium for perception change and image building of Nigeria in the outside world.

Balogun was appointed by the former Minister of Culture and Tourism, Edem Duke to manage the NOHCP.

Following the bridging finance facility, the sum of $800,000 was released to the defendant to prosecute the event in terms of venue, tickets,artists, lodging, feeding and other logistics.

The defendant was not to spend any money meant for the project arbitrarily and without the approval of the projects chairman and directors. The mode of payment we well outlined and agreed.

But during the project event at the John Kennedy Centre for performing Arts in Washington DC,the defendants paid the event participants in cash in order to eschew proper record, as against the lawful mode of payment which is bank draft.

The defendant allegedly diverted monies meant for the project to her company, her personal use and spent monies arbitrarily without recourse to the project of the approval of Noel Anosike, carrying business under the name and style of NOH Global Project.

Meanwhile, Balogun had filed a preliminary objection, asking the court to strike out the entire suit for want of jurisdiction.

But Justice Ashi while ruling on the matter on Thursday, struck out the preliminary objection of Balogun.

The judge also ordered the parties to file pleadings as required by the rules of court.

The matter has been adjourned to May 30 for further hearing.