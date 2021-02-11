₦37 billion to renovate N’Assembly built with ₦6 billion – Reno laments

Reno Omokri has lamented on the plans of the federal government to renovate the National Assembly building with the sum of 37 Billion Naira when it was built with 6 Billion Naira.
Recall that Nigeria had gotten a loan from China, the purpose of the loan is to fund the National budget.
The self-acclaimed ‘Buhari Tormentor’ took to his Twitter handle to make this tweet, stating how lavishing the government of Buhari is.
He also said that the National Theatre doesn’t worth more than 5 billion but the government is about to spend 20 billion renovating it.
In his words
“How is @MBuhari spending his Chinese loan?
₦20 billion to renovate National Theatre that is not worth ₦5 billion
₦37 billion to renovate National Assembly that was built for ₦6 billion
Shouldn’t we use the debt to buy Artificial Intelligence for Buhari?”
