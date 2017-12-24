‎APC hails Ekiti voters for boycotting LG poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has praised the people, including workers, pensioners, artisans, market women and the youth for refusing to participate in Saturday’s local government election organised by Governor Ayodele Fayose’s faction of PDP in cahoots with the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) composed of members of PDP faction loyal to the governor.

In a statement in Ado-Ekiti by the Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, the party said that the refusal of Ekiti people to participate in the election was a pointer to a total rejection of Fayose and his party and a “confirmation of our assertion that Ekiti people are only waiting for 2018 governorship election to send Fayose and his PDP into the dustbin of Ekiti political history”.

He added: “Ekiti people are seriously angry and can’t wait to vote Fayose out in a free, fair and credible election organised by a credible independent umpire.

“What happened today is a reaction of Ekiti people to their sufferings over non-payment of pensioners, workers’ salaries, misappropriation and diversion of public funds into personal account, greed and executive rascality through which Fayose has impoverished Ekiti people.

“It is gratifying though that the Deputy Governor, Prof Kolapo Olusola, admitted while talking to journalists that the polling booths were empty during the election, hinging their absence from polling booths on last Christmas shopping by voters.

“This is just an untenable alibi. The fact is that people naturally reacted to the sufferings Fayose unleashed on them by his mindless cornering of the state’s resources for his personal enjoyment and that of members of his family while Ekiti people suffer.

“Ekiti people are angry for spending tax payers money on a charade called an election at a time workers and pensioners could not even feed or provide for the needs of their immediate family at Christmas while many are on sick bed on account of the high level of Fayose’s wickedness and heartlessness.

“We appreciate Ekiti people for the total boycott of the purported local government election supervised by his “PDP card-carrying members in SIEC.”